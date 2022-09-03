SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mike Antico set the tone with the second pitch he saw.

Antico hit his seventh home run since joining Springfield on the first strike of the bottom of the first inning, propelling the Cardinals in front and en route to an 8-2 win over Wichita on Saturday evening at Hammons Field.

The three RBI for Antico led Springfield with Masyn Winn getting a pair and Jordan Walker recording one.

The Wind Surge helped out the Cardinals with five errors, two of which directly resulted in Cardinals’ runs.

The two will wrap up the season series on Sunday.