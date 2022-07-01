SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their homestand with Wichita Friday night at Hammons Field.

Before the game, the Cardinals promoted two Springfield pitchers, Grant Black and Ryan Loutos to Triple AAA Memphis.

Meanwhile the baby birds were trying to slow down a Wind Surge team that’s won two straight.

Springfield sending Gordon Graceffo to the hill to snap that losing skid.

And the Cards flashing the leather early, Masyn Winn ranging to his left into short right field for the play and the out.

Springfield takes the lead in the bottom half of the first, Nick Dunn hits this to the same spot, but it goes through for a single, new Cardinal Mike Antico scores it’s 1-0.

It was 3-nothing Springfield when Wichita shows off some defense, Justin Toerner to right center, but Dashawn Keirsey makes the diving back handed catch to rob Toerner, stays 3-0.

But the Wind Surge would get a run in the third, Matt Wallner grounds out to short, Keirsey scores to make it 3-1.

Springfield got a homer from Nick Raposo and Graceffo wins his fourth game of the season 5-1.