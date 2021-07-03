Springfield snaps skid with Saturday success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It feels like recently it’s been the Cardinals opposition that has provided the late-game magic.

On Saturday, it was Springfield’s turn.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Northwest Arkansas 5-4 at Hammons field.

The win also ended a 7-game losing streak.

Kevin McGovern made his home debut and got off to a rocky start.

Home runs off the bats of Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto lifted the Naturals (27-24) to an early lead.

Springfield’s (17-36) Alec Burleson responded with a home run of his own in the third to knot the game back up at 3-3.

Dennicher Carasco then hit the Naturals’ third home run of the game in the sixth inning, putting NWA back on top 4-3.

McGovern would leave later in the inning, finishing with a stat line of 5.2 IP, 7H, 4 ER and 6 Ks in a no decision effort.

“The biggest thing that I am taking away from it is that it’s not any different,” McGovern said before his first home start. “It’s still 60-feet, it’s still the same baseball, still the same strike zone and I know that my team has been with me the past two weeks, so I know nothing is going to change. It’s going to be great having guys supporting me and to have fans, I miss it. I’m excited but hopefully it’s not going to be anything different, hopefully the results stay.”

Nick Dunn provided the fireworks in the penultimate inning, smacking a ball off the wall in right field. The hit scored Nick Plummer and Brendan Donovan while Dunn was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

Ramon Santos picked up the win for Springfield improving his record to 3-1.

The two will finish the series on Sunday.