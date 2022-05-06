SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Northwest Arkansas Friday night.

The Royals Double AA affiliate has beaten the Cardinals farm hands the last two nights.

Northwest Arkansas sitting at .500 for the season in the Texas League North.

And the Nats strike early in this one, Michael Massey slices this to left field, deep enough to score Maikel Garcia and it’s 1-0 on the sac fly.

Springfield’s Edgar Escobar out of the bullpen to start, and he strikes out Nate Eaton to end the first.

Then in the second the Cards Pedro Pages guns down John Rave trying to steal second.

The Cardinals then tie the game up in the bottom of the second Matt Koperniak singles to left, Nick Dunn scores and it’s 1-1.

Then in the fifth, it’s Moises Gomez, this time a single to left that scores Jonah Davis, it’s 2-1 Springfield.

And Springfield snaps that losing skid and wins this 2-1.