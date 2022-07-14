SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Tulsa Thursday night.

Springfield went into the action on a three game winning streak and in first place in the Texas League North.

The baby birds have a one game lead on the field.

Not a good start for Springfield.

Tulsa’s Jonny DeLuca gets things going quickly, a drive to left, off the scoreboard above the bullpen, a lead off homer, it’s 1-0 Drillers.

Springfield ties it up in the bottom half Masyn Winn singles to right, Mike Antico scores it’s 1-1.

It was 2-1 in the second when DeLuca does it again, he drills it to left, it just gets over the fence and into the bullpen for a three run shot, his second of the night, it’s 5-2 Tulsa.

But Springfield battles back, it’s 5-4 in the bottom half, when Jordan Walker singles to left, Antico scores as does Winn it’s 6-5 Cardinals.

Then in the fourth Antico drives this deep to right, it’s his first Double AA homer, and Springfield’s up 7-5.

And the first place Cardinals win their fourth straight 13-5.