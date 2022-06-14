SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Tuesday night to open a six game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The Hooks are the Double AA affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Springfield will be trying for its third straight victory.

It’s the first time this season that the Hooks and the Cardinals have played against each other.

Gordon Graceffo on the bump, and he strikes out Grae Kessinger swinging, one of his six on the night.

And it was scoreless in the fifth when Malcom Nunez takes this deep to left, over the Eco sign and gone a solo shot it’s 1-0 Springfield.

Top of the seventh, Cards catcher Pedro Pages with his Yadie imitation, picking off the runner at first.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, Matt Koperniak with a rocket to right, it leaves Hammons in a hurry, another solo shot, it’s 2-0.

Then in the eighth, who else, Moises Gomez with a shot to left, over the fence, into the bullpen, another solo shot, his 21st of the season, it’s 3-0.

And Springfield shuts out the Hooks 3-0.