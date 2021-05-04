Springfield shutout in season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinal’s first game in 610 days ended in a shutout loss for the Baby Birds against visiting Wichita, 2-0.

Rain threatened the game early, but the tarp came off in plenty of time and the gates opened for the first time since September 2nd, 2019 for Springfield Cardinal baseball at Hammons.

Runs took a bit longer as defense ruled the game.

The Cardinals nearly scored in the 7th as Nick Plummer dropped a hit into shallow left center.

Juan Yepez got the green light rounding third, but the throw beat him in plenty of time to keep the Cardinals off the board.

The Wind Surge made them pair for it in the following frame behind a two on, two out single from Mark Contreras to drive in not only the first run of the game, but the first in Wind Surge history.

They doubled the advantage on the next batter, Andrew Bechtold adds another with a line drive over a leaping Lopez.

Jose Miranda, cousin of Lin Manuel Miranda, comes home.

The Wind Surge did not throw away their shot as they hand the Cardinals an opening day loss by a final score of 2-0.

The two sides will run it back on Wednesday with another 6:35 pm first pitch at Hammons.