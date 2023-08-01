SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals opened a long two week homestand Tuesday night against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Springfield showing off a new second baseman in Thomas Saggese who comes to the Cards from the Rangers organization.

Scoreless in the third inning when Mike Antico would light the fuse.

He takes this deep to right center, over the Cardinal Roofing sign and gone, a three run shot and it’s 3-0 Cardinals.

Still in the third, a man on for Jacob Buchberger, and he takes this deep to straight away center, that’s a two run shot to make it 5-0.

Still in the third, L.J. Jones singles to center, that scores Pedro Pages and it’s 6-0.

The Naturals get one back in the fourth, Luca Tresh lines this into the right field corner, a double that scores Jorge Bonifacio it’s 6-1.

Not enough, Springfield wins 8-2.

That’s five wins in the last six games played for Springfield.