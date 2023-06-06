SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals are back in town opening up a long two week homestand at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals are hosting Northwest Arkansas for the first time this season.

The Naturals are the double AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

And some defense early in this one, Springfield catcher Pedro Pages guns down Morgan McCullough to end the second.

In the bottom half, the Cardinals Justin Toerner singles to center, Arquimedes Gamboa scores and it’s 1-0 Springfield.

Still in the second, Wade Stauss rifles this past first into right, Toerner scores it’s 2-0.

Noah Mendlinger adds to the scoring with this sac fly to left that scores Stauss, it’s 3-0.

Then Pages would cap the big inning with this drive to left, into the bullpen, a two run homer, that makes it 5-0 Springfield.

And the Cardinals win 6-1.