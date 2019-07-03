Springfield rides big 4th to victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Tulsa Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals were looking to bounce back into the win column as they faced the Drillers for game two of their series.

Tulsa rallied late to take game one.

And the Drillers took the lead in the fourth, it’s scoreless when Cristian Santana takes this deep to left center, 1-nothing Drillers.

But Springfield had a wild bottom of the fourth, Zach Kirtley starts with this double to left center that scores Johan Mieses it’s 1-1.

Tulsa loaded the bases, and Rayder Ascanio crushes this pitch to left, off the fair pole, a grand slam and it’s 5-one Cardinals.

Springfield wasn’t done, it’s 6-one when Mieses up for the second time in the inning takes this deep to left, over the berm, over the pine trees into the cement plant, a two run homer, and it’s 8-one.

Then Kirtley doubles to center scoring Brian O’Keefe, the Cards scored nine in the bottom of the fourth and Springfield wins 9-3.