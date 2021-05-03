Springfield ready to field fresh faces & new manager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After more than 600 days, the Springfield Cardinals return to action at Hammons Field Tuesday night.

Monday, the team was outof the field for their first and last team workout before the opening day matchup with Wichita.

Almost everyone on the roster is new to Springfield and AA baseball.

Even the Springfield Manager, Jose Leger is making his debut as a coach withing the St. Louis system.

He’s spent the last few years coordinating the Cardinals’ Latin American Academy.

But the former Mets’ system manager had always wanted to return to the role, and now he’s getting his chance.

“Well, the reality is that I love to manage,” Leger said. “I love the energy and the adrenaline that you feel when you’re on the baseball field managing a game. That’s something that I expressed to the Cardinals when I took the job that I would like to be considered for the opportunity to it in the future just like I did for the Mets for eight years.”

First pitch between the Cardinals and Wind Surge at Hammons Field is set for 6:35 pm.