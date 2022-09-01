SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield continued its series with Wichita Thursday night.

The Cards started play five games behind the Wind Surge in the Texas League North.

And the Wind Surge out to a big lead, it’s 5-one in the fourth when Edouard Julien takes this deep to center, over the boards and gone, a three run homer, it’s 8-1.

But Springfield would stage a rally, bottom of the fourth, Jordan Walker deep to center, a solo shot, his 18th of the season, it’s 8-2.

It was 8-5 when Julio Rodriguez singles to left, Jordan Walker scores it’s 8-6.

And Wichita wins 12-8.