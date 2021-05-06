Springfield rallies past Wind Surge for season’s first victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their season opening series against the Wichita Wind Surge.

Wichita has taken the first two games of the six game series.

The Wind Surge has never lost a game, they’re 2-0 in their first year of existence.

Beautiful night for baseball.

Connor Thomas making his double a debut, he strikes out Aaron Whitefield, not a bad start.

Scoreless in the fifth when Justin Toerner takes this deep to left center, over the fence and gone a solo shot it’s 1-nothing Springfield.

Wichita ties it, then surges in front in the seventh, bases loaded for Whitefield, he goes deep to left center, a grand slam and it’s 5-one Wind Surge.

But Springfield chips away, in the seventh Ivan Herrera with the broken bat single to left scores Nick Dunn and Delvin Perez, it’s 6-5 Cardinals.

Wichita ties it again at six, but Springfield answers with Juan Yepez who takes this deep to left, and that’s the game winner as Springfield wins its first game of the season 7-6.