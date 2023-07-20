SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series with Arkansas Thursday night.

And the baby birds got a little help from the big league club.

Right handed pitcher Drew VerHagen started a rehab assignment with Springfield.

VerHagen is recovering from a right hip injury that sidelined him in early July.

And worked out of the bullpen Thursday night.

Connor Lunn started and Arkansas jumped on him in the second, Robert Perez junior takes this deep to left, over the fence and it’s 1-0 Travs.

Later in that second, Connor Hoover takes this deep to right, over the board, up on the clubhouse roof, a two run shot, it’s 3-0 Arkansas.

It was 5-0 when Springfield gets one back, Victor Scott doubles off the wall in right center, Arquimedes Gamboa scores it’s 5-1.

VerHagen worked the fifth gets a strikeout, but he did give up a hit and a run.

Springfield rallied in this game and won 9-7.