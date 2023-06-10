SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their long homestand Saturday at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals trying to bounce back after Northwest Arkansas snapped their four game winning streak on Friday night.

Springfield started play in third place in the Texas League North, three games below 500.

But would jump out in front early, bottom of the first, two on for L.J. Jones the fourth, he takes this over the bullpen in left, a three run shot, it’s 3-0 Springfield.

The Naturals flashing the leather, check out Peyton Wilson dives into the hole, then throws out Justin Toerner at first, nice play by Peyton.

Springfield adds to its lead in the second, it’s 3-1 when Mike Antico takes this deep to right center, it’s gone, a solo shot, it’s 4-1.

Then in the fifth, Jacob Buchberger, he goes yard to right, that’s his tenth of the season, 5-1 Cardinals.

And Springfield goes onto win 5-3, the Cardinals have won six of their last eight games.