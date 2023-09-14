SAN ANTONIO, Tex–The Springfield Cardinals magic number is three going into Thursday night’s action in San Antonio.

Any combination of Springfield wins and Wichita losses equaling three gives the Texas League North second half title to the Cardinals.

Springfield was looking for its second straight win over the Missions down in Texas.

And it was scoreless in the third when Errol Robinson takes this deep to right, over the boards and gone, it’s 1-0 Cardinals.

Later in the inning, the Missions trying to pick off Noah Mendlinger, but the throw from the first baseman goes into left field, the error allows Victor Scott to score it’s 2-0 Springfield.

Still in the third, Pedro Pages sends this deep to center, back to the track, and it bounces high off the wall, Mendlinger scores on the triple, it’s 3-0.

And Mike Antico caps the fun with this drive to right center, it’s gone a two run shot, 5-0.

And Springfield goes onto win 10-2.

Wichita won so the Cardinals own a two game lead with three games left in the season.