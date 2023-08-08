SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The St. Louis Cardinals announced Tuesday night that pitchers Ryan Helsley and Jake Woodford will make rehab appearances Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

Woodford will start and pitch one inning.

Helsley will come out of the bullpen and pitch one inning.

Both are rehabbing arm injuries.

Meanwhile Tuesday night, Springfield was trying to snap a three game losing streak against the San Antonio Missions.

And Thomas Saggese would start the fun in the first with this drive to left, into the bullpen, a solo shot it’s 1-0 Springfield.

San Antonio answers in the second, two on for Korry Howell, and he takes this deep to left, over the berm and gone, a three run shot, it’s 3-1 Missions.

Springfield chips away, in the bottom of the second, Arquimedes Gamboa whips this to right, it sails out of Hammons, a solo shot it’s 3-2.

It was 3-3 in the fourth when Noah Mendlinger singles to center, that scores Chandler Redmond and Gamboa, Springfield’s in front 5-3.

And the Cardinals hold onto win 5-4, the Naturals lose so the Cards are tied for first in the North.