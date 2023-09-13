SAN ANTONIO, Tex–The Springfield Cardinals continued their quest for a Texas League playoff ticket.

The Cards own a one game lead on Wichita with five games left in the season.

Tuesday night, the Missions snapped Springfield’s eight game winning streak.

Wednesday night, Springfield would strike first in the second, Pedro Pages takes this deep to left, it stays fair and it’s gone, a solo shot it’s 1-0 baby birds.

San Antonio would tie it up in the third, Connor Hollis singles over first base into right, Juan Zabala scores it’s 1-1.

Springfield retakes the lead in the fourth, Mike Antico takes this deep to right, it’s gone a solo shot, that makes it 2-1.

Later in that fourth, a man on for Aaron Antonini, he goes deep to right, this one’s a two run shot, that makes it 4-1.

And Springfield goes onto win 7-5.

Wichita lost, so Springfield has a two game lead with four games left in the season.