SPRINGFIELD–12 games into the AA season, Springfield isn’t exactly tearing it up. At 5-7, they’re tied for last in the Texas League’s North Division. But having won 2 out of 3 against the Rockhounds this week helps them climb out of the cellar one game at a time.

And the Cardinals had a chance to add another win to that total Friday at Hammons Field. Game 4 of 5 against the foe from Midland, Texas. Clearly unhappy about that stat line, Rockhounds strike first in the first. Brett Harris singles home Max Scheumann. But that's all the damage they would do in the frame. Bottom of the 3rd, Redbirds still trail 1-0, Jacob Buchberger gives this pitch a ride on the howling wind and it finds the burm for a solo home run. His first of two homers on the night ties the game. But we weren't level for long. Mike Antico, the number 9 hitter, jerks one to right and that's gone! Back to back jacks! Antico's first homer of the season gives the Cardinals the lead! But it's the Rockhounds who get the last laugh tonight. They score 2-runs in the top of the 10th and one in the 11th to steal the win 6-5 over the Cardinals.