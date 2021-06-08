Springfield opens Travs series with win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When the Springfield Cardinals and Arkansas Travelers met for a six-game series in North Little Rock, the Cards picked up just one win.

They matched that total in the series opener on Monday night picking up an 8-6 win at Hammons Field.

With a tie game and bases loaded in the 8th inning, Alec Burleson hit a line drive into left that scored what would be the game-winning runs.

Before that it was a home run derby for both teams.

Nolan Gorman hit his fourth home run of the season to give Springfield (9-21) a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning.

In the 2nd, Brian O’Keefe hit his first home run of the day with a blast to the visitors bullpen in left to cut it to a one-run game.

In the 3rd it was O’Keefe, who played for Springfield back in 2019, hitting another home run to left field to give Arkansas (14-16) a 4-2 lead.

The 4th wouldn’t be left out.

Aaron Antonini hit a three-run home run off the indoor facility in right field to give the Cardinals the lead right back at 5-4.

That was followed with a first-pitch home run in the top of the 5th off the bat of Arkansas’ David Masters to tie it back at 5.

Nick Dunn hit an RBI single to left to score freshly promoted Brendan Donovan to give Springfield another lead at 6-5, which Arkansas tied again in the 7th.

The Cardinals totaled 11 hits, while the pitching staff tallied 18 combined strikeouts of Travlers’ batters.

The two will continue the series on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.