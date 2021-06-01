Springfield opens long homestand with victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned to Hammons Field Tuesday night to open a long two week homestand.

And the San Antonio Missions are in town.

It’s the only time this season that a Southern Division team willl play in Springfield.

One of the Cardinals best players is not with the team.

St. Louis promoted infielder Juan Yepez to Triple AAA Memphis before the game.

The Missions are the Padres Double AA affiliate, and they score first, Eguy Rosario singles to center, Kyle Overstreet scores it’s 1-nothing San Antonio.

Springfield rallies in the bottom half, Luken Baker singles to center, Delvin Perez and Nolan Gorman both score and the Cardinals are in front 2-1.

Nick Plummer follows with this grounder to second, eats him up, Ivan Herrera scores on the error and it’s 3-1.

Then with two on, David Vinsky sends this to the boards in center, Baker and Plummer both score and it’s 5-1 Springfield after one.

San Antonio gets one back in the fourth, Olivier Basabe smokes this past first into right, Estory Ruiz slides across safely it’s 5-2.

And Springfield goes onto win 10-3.