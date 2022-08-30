SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals opened their last home stand of the season Tuesday night at Hammons Field.

Springfield will host Wichita this week and then San Antonio next week.

The Cardinals start play just five games out of first in the North behind the Wind Surge.

It’s a six game series.

And Wichita scored early, it’s 2-0 in the fourth when Anthony Prato singles to right, Yunior Severino scores it’s 3-0.

But Springfield would rally, Matt Koperniak lines this past first into the right field corner, Errol Robinson scores on the triple, it’s a 3-1 game.

Then in the seventh, it’s Koperniak with a single to center, Masyn Winn slides across and it’s 3-2.

Nick Dunn follows with a single to left, Koperniak scores it’s 3-3.

Later Nick Raposo grounds to short, the ball bounces over the shortstop’s head, Jordan Walker and Chase Pinder score and it’s 5-3 Springfield.

And Springfield holds off the Wind winning 7-6 and moving to within four games of first place in the North.