SPRINGFIELD, Mo–World TeamTennis has been a summer tradition in the Ozarks for more than a quarter century.

In a normal summer, the Springfield Lasers would be opening the WTT season at home on Sunday.

It’s not a normal summer.

World TeamTennis does not have a 2022 summer schedule and the league has not made any official announcement on what will happen to the league moving forward.

That leaves the Springfield Lasers in limbo.

The team doesn’t know, or won’t say, what will happen this year because it’s waiting on World TeamTennis to make a statement.

The Lasers did post on their web site that there will not be a summer season in Springfield.

The last time the Lasers played a match at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield was 2019.

Because of Covid-19, the last two years have been played at one site.

In 2020, it was the Greenbrier in West Virginia in the summer.

In 2021, it was in California in November.

No word on whether there will be another November season.

The Springfield Lasers have been one of the more successful franchises in WTT since 1996.

The Lasers have won two WTT championships and have played in the championship match five other times.