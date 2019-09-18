Springfield inducts 2019 Sports Hall of Fame class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield inducted its 2019 Sports Hall of Fame class Tuesday night at the Oasis Convention Center.

This year’s class included Glendale and Drury Baseball coach Mark Stratton, Parkview and Arkansas track standout Bill Jasinski, Southwest Missouri State Football coach Rich Johanningmeier, standout golfer Joyce Mahoney, Hillcrest and SMS baseball and softball star Tim Blasi and Dick Jones who has been helping special needs youth enjoy competitive sports in the Springfield area.