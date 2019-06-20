Springfield hosts Missouri Amateur Championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s no secret that the Ozarks is a golf mecca in the Midwest.

The region hosts two PGA events and a handful of championship-level golf courses.

And this week, Springfield is hosting the 112th Missouri Amateur Championship at Hickory Hills.

Wednesday marked the start of match play as 64 golfers went one on one across the bracket.

All hoping to take home the amateur trophy on Sunday.

Four of the golfers are representing the Missouri State golf team.

Bears junior Lukas McCalla says while the shift to match play requires a change in strategy, and it helps to have the tournament right here in Springfield.

“It’s more focused on like a birdie is probably going to win a whole on every hole. I try to put myself in a place to make a birdie every time which usually means I’m hitting the driver off the tee on every hole. I usually don’t lay it back. It is nice. I usually say sleeping in your bed the night before a tournament is the best luxury you can have playing in a tournament just because you’re familiar with your surroundings right away. You can just get comfortable. It really helps the night before just having that,” said McCalla.