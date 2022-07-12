SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Tuesday night.

The Cards split their six game series in Little Rock last week, and faced the first half North Division winners Tulsa.

The Tulsa Drillers are the Double AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Springfield was flashing the leather in the first, Andy Pages drives this to center, Mike Antico with the leaping catch with his back to the plate for the out.

The Cards take the lead in the first, Malcolm Nunez singles to left, Antico scores it’s 1-0 Springfield.

Nick Dunn follows with this grounder through the first baseman into right, Chase Pinder scores on the play it’s 2-0.

Tulsa gets one back in the second, Justin Yurchak doubles to right, Kody Hoese scores it’s 2-1.

Michael McGreevy would bear down, he gets Devin Mann to strike out swinging.

But the Drillers tied it up, but Springfield retakes the lead in the third, again it’s Nunez a single to left, Pinder scores it’s 3-2 Cardinals.

And Springfield holds off a late Driller charge and wins 7-6.