SPRINGFIELD–Then there’s the Springfield Cardinals, 1-3 so far in their final road trip of the year against the Arkansas Travelers.

And things didn’t start on a positive note. Bottom 2nd, Riley Unroe unloads on Wilfredo Peirera’s pitch and it ain’t staying in play. 2-run shot puts the cards down early.

Top 5, it’s a one-run game, and look at Victor Scott executing the fundamentals. Nearly beats out the bunt for a hit but ties the game with the sacrifice.

Next inning, Baby Birds down 4-2, when your Texas League home run leader Chandler Redmond annihilates that belt high hanging breaking ball to the burm!

His 21st of the season ties the game and a sacrifice fly by Nick Dunn gets the job done. Springfield edges Arkansas 5-4.