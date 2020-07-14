Springfield Hall announces Class of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2020 Tuesday.

And for the first time in the Hall’s 34 year history, it will honor a sports team.

The inductees run the gambit from football to golf to broadcasting.

Longtime NFL referee Larry Nemmers leads the class of 2020.

Nemmers worked for more than four decades as a football official.

From 1985 to 2018 he worked in the NFL.

Nemmers called a Rose Bowl and three Super Bowls in his career.

“It’s just an honor to be considered let alone being inducted into the Hall of Fame. One doesn’t reach this honor lightly or do we ever do it alone,” said Nemmers.

Wayne Fredrick has been playing golf in Springfield since he was 13 years old.

The Glendale product walked on at Southwest Missouri State.

Fredrick went onto state amateur success.

He’s the only player in Missouri history to have won all four individual amateur events.

“It’s the greatest game ever in that you can play it forever. And I’ve been very lucky and I’m still competitive. I still like to try to beat college kids,” said Fredrick.

Bill Helfrecht played baseball at Glendale and SMS, he was the Bears first All-American in his senior season.

He helped the 1969 and 1970 Bears to the D2 College World Series.

He also played football for the Bears.

“I started playing sports in Springfield in 1957. And I think that I quit playing in Springfield 2005 after softball. I think that I probably needed a break,” said Helfrecht.

Becky Oakes also graduated from SMS and worked for the Missouri State High School Activities Association for 24 years.

She became the first female executive director in 1992, one of only two in the nation at the time.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to receive this special recognition,” said Oakes.

Also in the class is KOLR 10 sports director Dan Lucy.

He’s been at KOLR 10 for three decades.

The Hall will also honor the 1962 through 1964 Parkview high school team nicknamed the “Jolly Green Giants.”

They were 81-4 in that time with a state championship.

The induction ceremony will be Monday, October 5th.

The Hall distributed proceeds to a dozen local charities.

In 34 years, more than $340,000 dollars have been distributed.

It also awarded two college scholarships to Hillcrest’s Grace Percival and Fair Grove’s Darin Oplotnik.