Springfield gets series opening win against Arkansas

Sports
Springfield, Mo — The Springfield Cardinals returned to Hammons Field to open a three-game homestand against Arkansas.

The Cardinals attacked early and often on their way to a 5-2 win.

Johan Mieses got the scoring started with a home run to left center, which also scored Yariel Gonzalez.

More followed in the second as Elehuris Montero hit a ball over the wall in center, making it a 3-0 Cardinals lead.

The Birds made it a perfect 3-for-3 when Rayder Ascanio hit a home run in the third, scoring Kramer Robertson.

The Travelers added two in the sixth, but the Cardinals held tough to get the win.

