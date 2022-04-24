SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During the long baseball season, you try to look for trends to make each game unique.

Until a Saturday loss to the Drillers, the Springfield Cardinals had been undefeated on weekends.

But, hey, they are still undefeated on Sundays.

The Cardinals beat the Drillers 12-8 on Sunday at Hammons Field in the final game of the series.

Tulsa (10-5) took the early lead with a home run from Andy Pages in the first and Jacob Amaya in the second to make it 2-0.

Springfield scored the game’s next 7 runs over the second, third and fourth inning to take a five run edge.

Pedro Pages went 3-4 with 4 RBI and hit his second home run of the season in the third inning.

Moises Gomez continued his hot streak, hitting his 9th home run of the season.

The Cardinals are back on Tuesday opening a 6-game series at San Antonio.