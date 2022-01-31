SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A local hockey fan is trying to bring minor league hockey to Springfield.

Caleb Ruggeri, a Springfield native, started a petition two months ago to bring a minor league hockey team to Springfield. He set a goal for 500 signatures.

“My overall goal is to try to bring professional hockey to Springfield, as a way to give the growing hockey community in Springfield a way to experience professional-level hockey without having to travel to KC, Nashville, or St. Louis, as well as help grow the sport in Springfield,” says Ruggeri. He says it would also help bring in more business opportunities.

Ruggeri’s goal is to try to attract an existing East Coast Hockey League, ECHL, or lower league team to Springfield and possibly see if the St. Louis Blues would affiliate themselves with them.

The St. Louis Blues are one of the few NHL teams without an affiliate, according to Ruggeri.

Alternatively, another possibility is for the city of Springfield to create its own team.

“It’s also a way to help possibly get some renovations to Jordan Valley Ice Park, JVIP. Considering the facility is about 20 years old and needs some minor updates to keep it new and fresh,” says Ruggeri. He believes it can benefit other ice sports in Springfield like figure skating and Missouri State’s Ice Bears.

“The Ice Bears are great and was another reason as to why I think we could handle a professional team. They sell over capacity a lot and these small things can go a long way for the health of ice sports in Missouri.” Ruggeri says.

The petition is currently getting closer at 451 out of 500 signatures.

“After this, it’s the lengthy process of trying to get the city to do it. And that’s not to say we haven’t gotten people in Missouri to be interested or get help. We’ve been given good wishes by Missouri Hockey as well as some support by representatives in Jefferson City to help us out.” says Ruggeri. He says Jordan Valley Ice Park has also given him support.

“I’m hoping this is an opportunity for the city so that we can build a positive new thing for our community and so that we can give families throughout the Ozarks a new avenue for getting kids to try a new sport by seeing the pros do it first hand,” Ruggeri adds.

For the upcoming 2021–22 season, 27 of the 32 NHL teams have affiliations with an ECHL team with only the Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks, Vancouver Canucks, and the Winnipeg Jets having no official ECHL affiliations.

If you would like more information on the petition, click here.