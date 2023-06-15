SPRINGFIELD–59 games into your baseball season isn’t exactly the first time you’d like to see your team get above .500, but sometimes it happens. At least for the Springfield Cardinals it comes on the heels of a 4-game winning streak.

Another beautiful evening at Hammons Field where the Redbirds felt right at home since they haven’t lost to the Drillers during this home stand.

Bottom of the 1st Cards get some help from the Drillers. Imanol Vargas can’t field the grounder. Pedro Pages is able to touch home 1-0 Springfield.

Bottom 6, it’s now 2-0 when Arquimedes Gamboa drills this pitch to the right center gap. Irving Lopez comes scores the insurance run as the Cardinals down the Drillers, 4-1.