SPRINGFIELD–There’s only 32 games left in the 2nd half of the Texas League’s regular season, and at the moment, the Cardinals are just a half game out of 1st place in the North Division.

So a victory against San Antonio would go a long way keeping pace for the top spot.

However, Marcos Castanon and the Missions had other ideas. Top 1st, Castanon must’ve switch his bat out with a canon cuz that blast still hasn’t fallen

From the sky. 2-run shot makes it 2-zip San Antonio.

Top 3, Missions threatening with runners on first and second but Springfield turns the old 5-4-3 double play to escape unscathed.

Bottom of the frame, Arquimedes Gambao hits a hot shot down the first base line. That goes all the way to the corner as Gamboa’s 2-run triple ties the game!

Next batter, Noah Medlinger, grounds out to first, but that scores Gamboa to give the baby birds a 3-2 lead, as they go on to win 5-4.