SPRINGFIELD–Three games into the second half of Springfield’s season, the Cardinals are 1-2, same record they had to open the year. Question is, did they learn from the past to kick off the new month with a victory?

Well, if you’re a fan of fireworks you didn’t have to wait til Independence Day to see them cuz the Baby Birds shot one off early in Arkansas.

Top 1, Texas League first half home run leader Chandler Redmond wisely uses the ground to get on base this time. Drives in Cards newcomber Victor Scott from 2nd. 1-0 Springfield.

Ok, so that was more like a black cat. Well next inning, Travelers even the score as the cards can’t turn the double play with the bases loaded so we’re all tied up at 1.

Bottom 3, Mike Antico shows off his speed along with hand-eye coordination. The diving grab in left keeps ups level at 1.

Bottom 7, it’s still a pitcher’s duel, when Jonatan Clase lines out to Noah Medlinger, but Medlinger’s arm is no match for Leo Rivas. The anticlimatic sacrifice fly makes the difference. Travelers edge the Cards 2-1.