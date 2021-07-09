Springfield drills the Drillers, wins sixth straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were trying to keep their winning streak alive Friday night.

Springfield was looking for six straight wins, something it hasn’t done since 2017.

During this winning streak, Springfield has had two walk off victories, including Thursday night.

The Cardinals were also wearing special Drury, Cardinal cross over jerseys.

Tulsa would jump on the board first, Carlos Rincon crushes this to left center, a solo shot, and it’s 1-nothing Drillers.

Bottom half, Tulsa’s Michael Grove hits Brendan Donovan and that loads the bases for Ivan Herrera.

And Herrera promptly unloads them, a drive to left, over the fence and into the bullpen a grand slam, it’s 4-1 Springfield.

The Cardinals get more in the second Donovan doubles to right center, Nick Raposo slides across it’s 5-1.

It was a 6-1 when Tulsa gets another, Jacob Amaya doubles into the rightfield corner, Stevie Berman scores it’s 6-2.

But Springfield would pour it on winning its sixth straight game 16-9.