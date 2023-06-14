SPRINGFIELD–As for the original team of the Ozarks, the Springfield Cardinals, who’ve quietly won seven of their last eight games, back at home against Tulsa.

Kenny Hernandez leads the Redbirds at 6-2 this summer, and he wasn’t giving the Drillers anything to hit. Hernandez only allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, racking up four strikeouts.

Bottom of the 1st, Nick Dunn gets a hold of a pitch and it sails over the right field fence for his 3rd homer of the season.

That made it 2-0. Cardinals would tack on four more runs before the bottom of the 9th to win, 6-2.