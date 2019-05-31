Springfield doubles up Drillers for series sweep

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals played their first doubleheader all season Thursday, but you would not know it from the outcome.

The baby birds took both from Tulsa to seal a three game sweep of the visiting Drillers.

Both games were limited to seven innings according to MiLB rules after yesterday's matchup was rained out.

Springfield took the first matchup 5-1 and ended the night with a 6-3 win over Tulsa.