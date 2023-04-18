SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Tuesday night to open a six game series against the Midland RockHounds.

Wednesday afternoon Adam Wainwright will be in town on a 60 pitch medical rehab appearance.

Tuesday night it was Brandon Komar on the hill for the Baby Birds.

And he got a ton of run support, bottom of the first Pedro Pages takes this deep to left, over the bullpen and gone, a three run homer it’s 3-0 Springfield.

The Cardinals add to it in the fourth, Mike Antico takes this deep to right center, off the base of the wall, Nick Raposo scores it’s 4-0.

Then Arquimedes Gamboa singles to left, Irving Lopez scores easily, Antico motors in from second, and it’s 6-0 Baby Birds.

It’s 7-0 when Chandler Redmond lines this off the second baseman’s glove into short right, Matt Koperniak scores it’s 8-0.

Then L.J. Jones puts icing on the cake with this two run shot to left center, his first in Double AA, and the Cardinals lead 10-0.

And Springfield goes onto win 12-5.