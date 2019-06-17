Springfield closes out first half with Father's Day sweep of Corpus Christi

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The Springfield Cardinals closed out their first half of the Texas League season with an 8-6 victory and sweep of Corpus Christi.

The Cardinals got a great performance out of Austin Warner on the mound who allowed just two runs in six and two-thirds innings of work.

Springfield backed up Warner with two runs in the second and four in the fourth to secure a 6-2 lead.

The bullpen would cause some late drama at Hammons as the Hooks crawled back to within one in the 8th, but the Birds wouldn't let them any closer.

Springfield will start the second half of the year with a seven-game road trip beginning in Midland on Monday.