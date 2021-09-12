Springfield closes home slate with blowout win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It wasn’t always easy, but it felt good to have the Springfield Cardinals back at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals put a bow on the 2021 home season with an 8-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Sunday.

Dakota Hudson made another rehab start for the Cardinals, he went five innings, throwing three strikeouts and only allowing two hits and one earned run.

Hudson stretched his pitch count up to 57.

The Cardinals got plenty of offense behind him, too.

Leandro Cedeno hit two home runs, one in the fourth and one in the seventh, while tallying four RBIs.

Matt Koperniak also added a home run in the fourth inning, his fourth since making the move to Springfield.

The Cardinals will play one more series, at Northwest Arkansas, to close out the 2021 season.