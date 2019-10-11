Springfield celebrates Blues Day with Stanley Cup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thousands of Ozarks sports fans got an up close encounter with Lord Stanley’s Cup around Springfield Thursday.

The trophy, which went to the Blues this year for the first time ever, arrived in town around lunchtime at Bass Pro Shops where an estimated 3,000 fans got a picture with the trophy.

The Cup then moved to Jordan Valley Ice Park where hundreds of youth hockey players posed with the silver and nickle icon.

“It was amazing,” youth hockey player Kirk Buckman said. “It was super cool. I got to touch it, luckily.”

“It was great to have it in town,” said Ashley Kallenberger, another youth hockey player. “And just not have to go to St. Louis to see it. Or go to one of the parties.”

“It’s unbelievable,” added Matthew Brown, also a local youth hockey player. “I’m so happy we won this year. And hopefully we can go win that again.”

Blues Owner Tom Stillman joined the trip to Springfield and said seeing the youngsters in aw of the Stanley Cup was worth the journey.

“”The look of delight, energy in the eyes, and they get to get up close,” Stillman said. “It’s fun to see every time.”