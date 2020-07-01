Springfield Cards react to minor league season cancellation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the first time in the history of minor league baseball, an entire season has been canceled.

Minor league baseball officially pulled the plug on 2020.

That means no Springfield Cardinals baseball this summer.

Officially it was because major league teams could not provide players to the minor leagues.

The real culprit was Covid-19.

Despite Tuesday’s news, Hammons Field will still be the home of the Cardinals taxi squad starting July 14th.

The season cancellation is news Springfield Cardinals general manager Dan Reiter has been fearing since April.

“I think all minor league teams were preparing. It still doesn’t make it easy when you hear that it happens. I received official notice this morning that the release would be going out. Even though I was expecting it it still was an emotional day. I think the biggest disappointment really is for the fans. All of us get a lot of energy from the amazing fans we have at Hammons Field. We want to make sure we do right by all of our fans. But it does give us a point to turn the attention forward,” said Reiter.