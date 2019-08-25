Springfield Cards announce free shuttle service

SPRINGFIELD, MO. –The Springfield Cardinals are making it a little easier on fans wanting to attend any games for the final homestand.

The organization announced on Sunday a free shuttle service, which will take fans from Ozark Technical Community College to the front gate at Hammons Field.

The shuttle will pick up fans at the southeast parking lot at OTC near the intersection of Chestnut and National. It will begin 90 minutes before the game is scheduled to begin and will run until 30 minutes after the game has ended.

This is the first time the Cardinals have offered a shuttle service of this kind, in an attempt to combat parking prices, which has been an issue all season long,

Springfield will play an 8-game homestand to close out the 2019 season, beginning on Monday.