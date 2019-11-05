Springfield Cardinals win seventh Field of the Year Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Cardinals won their seventh Field of the Year award this year.

They won in back-to-back years and also won this award in a four-year stretch. The first time they won the award was back in 2008.

Director of Field Operations Brock Phipps is one of the main reasons why.

One thing you see at the field is some parts of the grass may look lighter than others. Phipps explains how:

This is not the only award the Springfield Cardinals have won this year.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson won the Texas League Player of the Year award finishing second in home runs, 21, and on-base plus slugging percentage, .882.

They are also up for the Photo of the Year, Breakout Prospect of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year.

“I think our organization is very well rounded,” Vice President and General Manager Daniel Reiter said. “To not just look at what happens with the field award and the number of times Brock keeps winning and the field keeps winning. But it’s also to see the quality of baseball. To see Dylan Carlson nominated for the best offensive player in baseball speaks to the investment the Cardinals have. Then you see the photo of the year to think of the way we’re engaging the fans.”

Another front office member to win an award is Angela Deke, Director of Ticket Operations.

“Something else that hasn’t been out there as much but Angela Deke on our staff, she was the league nominee for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award,” Reiter said. “I think it really speaks to all the ways that we are proud. All the things we want to do. It’s not just about the field it’s about the way we make people feel. And we really hope we make people in this area feel proud of Hammons Field and feel excitement to coming out again in 2020.”