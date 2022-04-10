SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals are now 1-0 in series in the 2022 season.

The Cardinals beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 10-5 on Sunday at Hammons Field to win the first series of the season.

Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker hit his first AA home run in the first inning to give Springfield (2-1) an early lead.

Pedro Pages also hit his first home run of the season in the first inning to make it a 3-0 Springfield lead.

The Cardinals would score seven of their 10 runs in the first two innings.

Chase Pinder continued what has been a great start to his season, going 4-5 with one RBI and two runs scored.

He leads all of AA baseball with a .667 batting average to start the season.

The Cardinals now hit the road for the first time as they travel to play the Arkansas Travelers.

Monday’s game has a 6:05 first pitch and is the only game on that night in the entire MiLB.