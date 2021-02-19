Springfield Cardinals plan for dynamic summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals announced on Thursday that Opening Day will be May 4 for Minor League Baseball.

The schedule will feature six game series with Monday acting as a travel day.

The schedule shakes out where, more often than not, the Cards will be at home one week and on the road the next.

They will also playing mostly North Division teams with an exception for a home-and-away series with San Antonio.

Springfield Cardinals GM Dan Reiter said it’s not going to be a full park this year, at least to start.

It’s something that is going to impact seating and promotions.

“It’s going to look different and I am sure we are going to want to communicate with everyone to say it won’t be exactly the same, but that’s ok,” Reiter said. “Also this year we might only release promotions one month at a time. Right now we are still going to follow and enforce all of the ordinances. So when we have capacity limits based on social distancing, we can’t have a packed stadium. As of now our plans are to backlog the bobbleheads. We still plan on having some of those staples, but this year is definitely going to look different but that’s ok because it means we are playing baseball.”

The Cardinals’ opening series will be against the Wichita Wind Surge, a new team to the AA level.