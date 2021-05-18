Springfield Cardinals lift outdoor masking restrictions for fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Following Monday’s night’s vote by the Springfield City Council regarding masking guidelines, effective immediately fans attending Springfield Cardinals and Missouri State Bears games at Hammons Field will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoors areas of the ballpark.

Other protocol updates include:

Per the Yellow Phase of the Springfield Road to Recovery, all fans will still be seated in socially distanced pods at a capacity limit of close to 2,200

Masking is still required for fans 12 years and up in all indoor areas of Hammons Field

Fans that are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks inside the stadium unless they are eating or drinking.

After hearing feedback from fans, we will be altering our bag policy. While we still recommend no bags outside of medical devices or diaper bags, fans are allowed to bring a 9” x 5” clutch and we are amending this policy to also include clear bags. We have a small number available for purchase in the Team Store but are placing an order for more. Fans are also welcome to purchase from an outside retailer of their choice.

In addition, a future release regarding seating layout, stadium capacity, and ticket sales information regarding games for June – September will be forthcoming. Group tickets are available starting June 1st and any Churches, Schools, Company Outings, Sports Teams, Choirs, Performance Groups, and Fundraising are encouraged to reserve their dates as soon as possible by emailing their current Cardinals representative or contacting the Manager of Ticket Sales Eric Tomb at etomb@cardinals.com or 417-832-3092.