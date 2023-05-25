SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Wichita Wind Surge will continue its series in Springfield Thursday night at Hammons Field.

Instead of playing the Cardinals, it’s the Springfield Cashew Chickens.

The Double-AA affliate of the St. Louis Cardinals is changing its identity for the next three games.

The name Cashew Chickens is a salute to the cuisine that was invented right here in Springfield by David Leong.

The team will wear the red and black jersey’s that say Cashew Chickens on the front.

The cap has a unique logo of a Chinese food carry out box.

We’ll see if the Cashew Chickens can beat Wichita.