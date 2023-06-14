SPRINGFIELD–What’s in a name? I bet you haven’t thought about or answered William Shakespeare’s question since sophomore year of high school.

Well, since the age old question is open to interpretation. I’ll give you the short answer, it’s got to have a nice ring to it. Like the one the new Springfield Arena League football team now has.

Say hello to the Ozark’s Lunkers. That’s right, kids, we’re the proud fanbase of the big bad fighting fish. Lunkers, better known as large fish, was the top choice out of almost 5,000 entries into the “Name the Team” contest held back in March.

Officials say Lunkers swam away with the competition because it reflects the Ozark’s well-known culture for the outdoors.

But the team’s name wasn’t the only announcement made.

We now know the team’s owner is Ozark native and local business man, Mark Burgess.

Burgess is the COO for Burgess Aircraft Management and OzAir Charter service.

The Lunkers will be one of four team’s to open play next summer, and even though there’s a cemetary of arena leagues, Burgess believes his team and the league can go the distance.

“I think if anybody gets behind it, if the Ozarks gets behind it I think we can make it work,” said Lunkers team owner, Mark Burgess. “We’re not talking about a hug arena, we’re only gonna be seating about 4,000 people total. We’ve already sold more tickets than the other teams have. We’re gonna make this thing so exciting and so fun, the giveaways we’re gonna be doing, are gonna be something the other teams can’t even offer up.”