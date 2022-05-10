SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame announced it’s class of 2022 Tuesday.

Six individuals and one program will be inducted, and racing into the Hall is Courtney Frerichs.

Frerichs won the Olympic silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 games.

Joining Frerichs is boxing coach Darrell “Smitty” Smith who’s introducted more than 15-hundred kids to the sport of boxing.

Also in the class, former big league pitcher Jim Winn, Drury administrator Dan Cashel, soccer player Jack Jewsbury, sports medicine’s Dr. Brian Mahaffey.

And the Greenwood football program.

The induction ceremony is October fourth.